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Nick Martinez News: Limits Toronto during win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Martinez (3-1) earned the win Monday against the Blue Jays, allowing one run on five hits and one walk while striking out four over five innings.

Martinez continued his efficient run, throwing 51 of 71 pitches for strikes and consistently working ahead in counts. The right-hander has now held opponents to two runs or fewer in all seven of his starts this season, resulting in a strong 1.71 ERA and 1.02 WHIP. The one drawback has been his lack of swing-and-miss, as he's recorded just 28 strikeouts over 42 innings and his lowest strikeout rate since 2017. Martinez set to take the mound against Boston in his next outing.

Nick Martinez
Tampa Bay Rays
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