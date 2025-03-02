Fantasy Baseball
Nick Martinez headshot

Nick Martinez News: Makes second spring outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2025 at 8:07am

Martinez allowed one walk and struck out three over two scoreless relief innings in Saturday's spring game against San Diego.

Like his first spring appearances, Martinez cruised during a second Cactus League appearance. He's allowed two hits and a walk with six strikeouts through four innings. Martinez entered after game-starter Brady Singer, but nothing should be read into that. Martinez is projected for a rotation spot.

Nick Martinez
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
