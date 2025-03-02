Nick Martinez News: Makes second spring outing
Martinez allowed one walk and struck out three over two scoreless relief innings in Saturday's spring game against San Diego.
Like his first spring appearances, Martinez cruised during a second Cactus League appearance. He's allowed two hits and a walk with six strikeouts through four innings. Martinez entered after game-starter Brady Singer, but nothing should be read into that. Martinez is projected for a rotation spot.
