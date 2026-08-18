Nick Martinez News: Rocked for six runs in loss

Martinez (12-4) took the loss against the Blue Jays on Tuesday, allowing six runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out five across 3.2 innings.

The Rays needed a long outing from Martinez after the team heavily leaned on its bullpen during the previous four-game series against the Orioles. Unfortunately for Tampa Bay, Martinez didn't have his best stuff Tuesday, yielding two runs in the first, third and fourth innings while running his pitch count up to 82 (56 strikes, six whiffs). It was the first time this season that the veteran right-hander failed to complete four innings in a start and the third time in his last four outings that he's given up at least four runs. Martinez will take a 3.05 ERA and 1.14 WHIP over 141.2 innings into his next start, lined up for this weekend against the Orioles at Camden Yards.