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Nick Martinez News: Rough Grapefruit League showing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Martinez finished Grapefruit League play with a 14.49 ERA and 7:6 K:BB over 13.2 innings.

Martinez surrendered a whopping 29 hits (including five home runs) in his four spring training starts. It will not prevent him from occupying a spot in the Rays' rotation -- he's already been announced as the starter for Saturday's game in St. Louis -- and Martinez should have some leash given his $13 million salary. Fantasy managers will probably want to steer clear of starting Martinez for the time being, however.

Nick Martinez
Tampa Bay Rays
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