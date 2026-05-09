Nick Martinez News: Saturday's start rained out
Martinez and the Rays won't face the Red Sox on Saturday, as the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Saturday's game will be made up during a doubleheader July 17, and the Rays will likely push Martinez's next outing back to Sunday. The 35-year-old righty has been outstanding on the mound so far this season, posting a 1.71 ERA through 42 innings and allowing two or fewer runs in all seven of his starts.
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