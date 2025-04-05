Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick Martinez headshot

Nick Martinez News: Shaky command in Friday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Martinez (0-2) took the loss Friday, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks over 4.2 innings as the Reds fell 3-2 to the Brewers. He struck out two.

While the right-hander's final line didn't look too bad, Martinez couldn't seem to put the ball quite where he wanted. He needed 92 pitches (51 strikes) to record his 14 outs, and when he did get the ball over the plate it tended to be right down the middle -- a tendency he paid for in the fifth inning, when light-hitting Brice Turang crushed a cutter 418 feet to right-center field. Martinez will carry a 5.91 ERA and 7:3 K:BB through 10.2 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in San Francisco.

Nick Martinez
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now