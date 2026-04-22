Nick Martinez headshot

Nick Martinez News: Sharp in revenge start against Reds

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2026 at 2:03pm

Martinez (1-1) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over eight innings in a 6-1 victory over Cincinnati. He struck out six.

Facing the team he spent the last two seasons with in a swingman role, Martinez made a very strong statement about his ability to be a regular member of a big-league rotation. The veteran right-hander fired 71 strikes among his 95 pitches over a career-best eight frames, and Martinez now has three quality starts among his first five trips to the mound for the Rays. He'll take a 2.10 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 20:8 K:BB through 30 innings into his next outing, which is set to come on the road early next week in Cleveland.

Nick Martinez
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Martinez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Martinez See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
24 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
25 days ago