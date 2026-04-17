Nick Martinez headshot

Nick Martinez News: Takes tough loss vs. Pittsburgh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Martinez (0-1) took the loss against the Pirates on Friday, allowing two runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out three across 5.1 innings.

It wasn't exactly smooth sailing for Martinez, who allowed 11 baserunners during Friday's loss. He did limit the Pirates to just one run through five innings before being pulled with one out in the sixth, but he was tagged for another run after Griffin Jax yielded a two-run to Oneil Cruz. Martinez has given up two earned runs or less in each of his four outings this season for a 2.45 ERA and 1.23 WHIP across 22 innings, though he has yet to record a win. He's slated to take on the Reds next week, when he'll aim to collect his first win of 2026.

Nick Martinez
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Martinez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Martinez See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
19 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
20 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
24 days ago