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Nick Martinez News: Works six innings in 2026 debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Martinez allowed two runs on six hits and didn't walk a batter in Monday's 3-2 win over the Brewers. He struck out three.

It was Martinez's first start of the season after he dealt with a hamstring issue late in spring training. Signed to a one-year, $13 million deal in February, the 35-year-old is expected to man a spot in the rotation for Tampa Bay this season. However, Martinez has never been a big strikeout pitcher, capping his fantasy upside. Martinez's next start should come Sunday in Minnesota.

Nick Martinez
Tampa Bay Rays
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