Nick Martinez headshot

Nick Martinez News: Yields three runs in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Martinez (0-3) took the loss against the Mariners on Wednesday. He allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and three walks while striking out four across 4.2 innings.

Martinez wasn't credited with the first run he gave up in the first inning, but he proceeded to yield three runs over the next four frames, including a solo home run to Cal Raleigh in the fifth inning. Martinez has given up at least three earned runs over his first four starts of the season and has a 6.00 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 19:7 K:BB in 21 innings. The veteran right-hander is slated to make his next start on the road against the Marlins next week, when he'll look to earn his first win of the 2025 campaign.

Nick Martinez
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
