Nick Martini headshot

Nick Martini News: Competing for bench role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Martini has a chance to crack Colorado's Opening Day roster as a reserve outfielder, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Martini is in Rockies' camp as a non-roster invitee, but he's hit .308 with six walks and a pair of homers across 26 at-bats. He's unlikely to be a regular in the lineup, but the struggles of Sam Hilliard and even Jordan Beck this spring have opened the door for Martini to make the Opening Day roster.

Nick Martini
Colorado Rockies
