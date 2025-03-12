Nick Martini News: Competing for bench role

Martini has a chance to crack Colorado's Opening Day roster as a reserve outfielder, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Martini is in Rockies' camp as a non-roster invitee, but he's hit .308 with six walks and a pair of homers across 26 at-bats. He's unlikely to be a regular in the lineup, but the struggles of Sam Hilliard and even Jordan Beck this spring have opened the door for Martini to make the Opening Day roster.