Nick Martini News: On bench against lefty
Martini is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Royals.
Martini should have a clearer path to playing time against right-handed pitching after the Rockies demoted fellow left-handed-hitting outfielder Zac Veen on Wednesday, but Martini will still sit regularly against left-handers. With southpaw Cole Ragans on the hill for the Royals in the first game of the day, Martini will cede his spot in the Colorado outfield to Jordan Beck.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now