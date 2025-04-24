Nick Martini News: On bench against lefty

Martini is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Royals.

Martini should have a clearer path to playing time against right-handed pitching after the Rockies demoted fellow left-handed-hitting outfielder Zac Veen on Wednesday, but Martini will still sit regularly against left-handers. With southpaw Cole Ragans on the hill for the Royals in the first game of the day, Martini will cede his spot in the Colorado outfield to Jordan Beck.