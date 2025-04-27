Fantasy Baseball
Nick Martini headshot

Nick Martini News: Sitting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2025 at 2:54pm

Martini is not in the Rockies' starting lineup against the Reds on Sunday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Southpaw Nick Lodolo will take to the hill for the Reds on Sunday, so Martini will begin the contest in the dugout while Sean Bouchard starts in right field and bats sixth. Martini is in the midst of a mini-slump, having gone 0-for-14 with one run scored and one RBI over his last six games.

