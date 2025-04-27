Nick Martini News: Sitting Sunday vs. southpaw

Martini is not in the Rockies' starting lineup against the Reds on Sunday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Southpaw Nick Lodolo will take to the hill for the Reds on Sunday, so the lefty-hitting Martini will begin the contest in the dugout while Sean Bouchard starts in right field and bats sixth. Martini is in the midst of a mini-slump, having gone 0-for-14 with one run scored and one RBI over his last six games.