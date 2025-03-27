Nick Maton News: Added to roster
The White Sox selected Maton's contract Thursday.
The 28-year-old made the Opening Day roster as a utility player, though it wouldn't be surprising if he ends up getting a look as a near-everyday player early on in the season in the wake of his huge spring. Over his 43 plate appearances in the Cactus League, Maton slashed .289/.357/.632 with four home runs. Second base or shortstop would likely represent the clearest path for Maton to see playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now