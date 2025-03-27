Fantasy Baseball
Nick Maton headshot

Nick Maton News: Added to roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

The White Sox selected Maton's contract Thursday.

The 28-year-old made the Opening Day roster as a utility player, though it wouldn't be surprising if he ends up getting a look as a near-everyday player early on in the season in the wake of his huge spring. Over his 43 plate appearances in the Cactus League, Maton slashed .289/.357/.632 with four home runs. Second base or shortstop would likely represent the clearest path for Maton to see playing time.

Nick Maton
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
