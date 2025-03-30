Fantasy Baseball
Nick Maton

Nick Maton News: Getting another start versus righty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Maton will start at designated hitter and bat leadoff in Sunday's game against the Angels.

Maton will serve as the White Sox's DH for the second day in a row, with both of those starts coming against right-handed pitching. At least until the White Sox get Josh Rojas (toe) or Mike Tauchman (hamstring) back from the injured list, the left-handed-hitting Maton could end up getting a look as a strong-side platoon player.

Nick Maton
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
