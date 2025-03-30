Nick Maton News: Pops leadoff homer

Maton went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Sunday against the Angels.

Maton started for the second consecutive game at designated hitter, as Andrew Benintendi shifted back to his traditional position in left field. Maton also took over the leadoff spot Sunday and began the home half of the first inning with his first homer of the season. He's a .204 hitter across 518 career plate appearances in the majors, though he has an 11.4 percent walk rate and .150 ISO, which could combine to give him some appeal in very deep formats that reward on-base percentage.