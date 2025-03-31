Fantasy Baseball
Nick Maton News: Sitting against righty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Maton is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.

While serving as Chicago's designated hitter in final two games of the team's season-opening series versus the Angels, Maton went 1-for-6 with a solo home run. Though he'll head to the bench Monday while the Twins send a right-hander (Chris Paddack) to the mound, the lefty-hitting Maton could end up playing against righties more often than not if he's able to build on his outstanding spring training. Despite attending camp as a non-roster invitee, Maton earned his way onto the White Sox's Opening Day squad by turning in a .989 OPS over 19 Cactus League games.

