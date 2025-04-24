Nick Maton News: Sitting against righty again

Maton is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins.

The left-handed-hitting Maton finds himself on the bench for the second day in a row against a right-handed starting pitcher. After slashing just .167/.298/.313 with a 28.1 percent strikeout rate over 57 plate appearances to begin the season, Maton's time as a strong-side platoon player for the White Sox may well be over. Expect the White Sox to rotate a number of players at the designated-hitter spot rather than deploying Maton as their primary option.