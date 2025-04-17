Nick Maton News: Sitting against southpaw

Maton is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.

The left-handed-hitting Maton will retreat to the bench while the Athletics send southpaw JP Sears to the hill for the series finale. Though Maton has logged 42 of his 43 plate appearances against opposite-handed pitching, he's batting just .139 with a pair of home runs and a 27.9 percent strikeout rate. The White Sox have been using Maton as their primary option at designated hitter versus righties this season, but his lack of production thus far could inspire manager Will Venable to use a rotation of players at the DH spot.