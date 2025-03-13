Nick Mears Injury: Back in camp after illness

Mears is back in Brewers camp after battling a stomach bug that caused him to lose nine pounds, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Mears suspects he will need 4-to-5 days in order to regain strength before he's ready to get back on a mound. He's already made three appearances this spring, so he won't be starting from scratch, which should allow the reliever time to ramp back up fore Opening Day.