Nick Mears headshot

Nick Mears Injury: Back in camp after illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Mears is back in Brewers camp after battling a stomach bug that caused him to lose nine pounds, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Mears suspects he will need 4-to-5 days in order to regain strength before he's ready to get back on a mound. He's already made three appearances this spring, so he won't be starting from scratch, which should allow the reliever time to ramp back up fore Opening Day.

