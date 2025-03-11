Fantasy Baseball
Nick Mears headshot

Nick Mears Injury: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Manager Pat Murphy said Tuesday that Mears has been battling with an illness the past few days, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The specifics of the ailment are unclear, though Mears appeared to be feeling a bit better Tuesday morning. With just over two weeks until Opening Day, the right-hander's availability could be in question depending how much time it takes for him to rebuild his strength.

Nick Mears
Milwaukee Brewers
