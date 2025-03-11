Nick Mears Injury: Dealing with illness
Manager Pat Murphy said Tuesday that Mears has been battling with an illness the past few days, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The specifics of the ailment are unclear, though Mears appeared to be feeling a bit better Tuesday morning. With just over two weeks until Opening Day, the right-hander's availability could be in question depending how much time it takes for him to rebuild his strength.
