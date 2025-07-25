Nick Mears Injury: Getting tests on back

Mears "wrenched" his back while warming up Friday and is getting imaging, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

The back injury may explain why Mears struggled in his relief outing Friday, as he gave up three runs (two earned) on one hit and two walks over two-thirds of an inning versus Miami. Though he decided to take the mound after hurting his back, the Brewers are concerned enough about the issue to send him in for testing. Mears has been one of the team's top setup men this season, notching 13 holds while posting a 2.95 ERA with a 34:7 K:BB over 39 innings spanning 44 appearances.