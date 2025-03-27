Nick Mears Injury: Goes on IL

The Brewers placed Mears (illness) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.

Mears resumed pitching in minor-league games on the back fields of camp before spring training came to a close, but the reliever will open the season on the IL since he didn't have enough time to get fully ramped up after being set back by a stomach bug earlier in March. He'll be eligible for activation beginning April 8 and should be ready to join the Milwaukee bullpen at or around that date.