Nick Mears Injury: Opening Day not guaranteed

Mears (illness) may not be ready for the start of the regular season, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Mears returned to Brewers camp Thursday after spending several days fighting off an illness, losing nearly 10 pounds in the process. He made three appearances in the Cactus League before getting sick, but Hogg relays that it will be difficult for Mears to get all of his necessary work in before the end of camp.