Nick Mears headshot

Nick Mears Injury: Opening Day not guaranteed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Mears (illness) may not be ready for the start of the regular season, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Mears returned to Brewers camp Thursday after spending several days fighting off an illness, losing nearly 10 pounds in the process. He made three appearances in the Cactus League before getting sick, but Hogg relays that it will be difficult for Mears to get all of his necessary work in before the end of camp.

