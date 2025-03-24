Nick Mears Injury: Pitching in minors game Monday

Mears (illness) will make an appearance in a minor-league game with Double-A Biloxi on Monday.

Mears will close out spring training having made his last Cactus League appearance March 5, but the fact that he's pitching in minor-league games suggests that he likely won't be ticketed for a lengthy stint on the injured list to begin the season. The right-hander missed out on a spot on Milwaukee's Opening Day roster after falling victim to a stomach bug earlier this month that resulted in him losing nearly 10 pounds and missing several workouts.