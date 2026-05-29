Nick Mears Injury: Placed on injured list
The Royals placed Mears on the 15-day injured list Friday with a right shoulder impingement.
Mears was tagged for three runs on two hits and two walks with one strikeout across two-thirds of an inning in Wednesday's 7-0 loss to the Yankees and will now miss at least the next couple weeks. On the season, he owns a 5.12 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 15:11 K:BB across 19.1 innings.
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