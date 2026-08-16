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Nick Mears Injury: Progressing in rehab

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 8:00pm

Mears (shoulder) is scheduled to throw another bullpen early this week as he continues his mound progression, MLB.com reports.

Mears has been shelved since May 29 due to a right shoulder impingement and has dealt with multiple setbacks, but the 29-year-old could finally be nearing a rehab assignment. Before hitting the injured list, the right-hander posted a 5.12 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 15:11 K:BB across 19.1 innings.

Nick Mears
Kansas City Royals
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