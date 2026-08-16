Nick Mears Injury: Progressing in rehab
Mears (shoulder) is scheduled to throw another bullpen early this week as he continues his mound progression, MLB.com reports.
Mears has been shelved since May 29 due to a right shoulder impingement and has dealt with multiple setbacks, but the 29-year-old could finally be nearing a rehab assignment. Before hitting the injured list, the right-hander posted a 5.12 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 15:11 K:BB across 19.1 innings.
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