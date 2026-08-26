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Nick Mears Injury: Slated for surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Mears (shoulder) was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome Saturday and will undergo season-ending surgery, MLB.com reports.

Mears has been sidelined since May 29 due to a right shoulder impingement and dealt with multiple setbacks during his rehab, including a right lat strain revealed in mid-July. After progressing to mound work, the right-hander experienced renewed discomfort last week, with subsequent testing revealing thoracic outlet syndrome. Mears will finish his injury-marred first season with the Royals having posted a 5.12 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 15:11 K:BB across 19.1 innings.

Nick Mears
Kansas City Royals
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