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Nick Mears Injury: Suffers another setback

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Mears (shoulder/lat) suffered another setback and will undergo further testing this week, per MLB.com.

Mears has been sidelined since May 29 due to a right shoulder impingement, with his recovery previously delayed by a right lat strain revealed in a July 10 scan. The 29-year-old had progressed to mound work but has now suffered another apparent setback. Additional testing should provide further clarity on the right-hander's outlook, though the recurring setbacks are certainly concerning. Prior to hitting the shelf, Mears posted a 5.12 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 15:11 K:BB across 19.1 innings.

Nick Mears
Kansas City Royals
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