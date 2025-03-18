Nick Mears Injury: Will open season on IL

Mears (illness) said Tuesday that he will begin the season on the 15-day injured list, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Mears missed time last week due to an apparently severe stomach illness that resulted in him losing nearly 10 pounds. He seems to be feeling healthy again and was able to complete a side session Monday, but Mears doesn't look as though he'll have enough time to get reconditioned before the Brewers open their season March 27 versus the Yankees. Mears will continue to build up with a series of bullpen sessions and simulated games and could be ready to return from the IL around when he's first eligible April 11.