Nick Mears News: Allows three runs in spring outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Mears allowed three runs on three hits over one inning in Monday's Cactus League loss to the Guardians.

Mears was done in by the long ball, surrendering back-to-back homers to Steven Kwan and Brayan Rocchio with two outs in the fifth inning. After being acquired by the Royals from the Brewers in December, the reliever has made four Cactus League appearances, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks across four innings, with Monday's outing accounting for much of that damage. Coming off a 3.49 ERA and 0.97 WHIP across 56.2 regular-season innings last year with Milwaukee, Mears figures to slot in as a middle-relief option in the Kansas City bullpen for 2026.

