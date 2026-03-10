Nick Mears News: Allows three runs in spring outing
Mears allowed three runs on three hits over one inning in Monday's Cactus League loss to the Guardians.
Mears was done in by the long ball, surrendering back-to-back homers to Steven Kwan and Brayan Rocchio with two outs in the fifth inning. After being acquired by the Royals from the Brewers in December, the reliever has made four Cactus League appearances, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks across four innings, with Monday's outing accounting for much of that damage. Coming off a 3.49 ERA and 0.97 WHIP across 56.2 regular-season innings last year with Milwaukee, Mears figures to slot in as a middle-relief option in the Kansas City bullpen for 2026.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Mears See More
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker91 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest159 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: Relief Market Primer v2.0235 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2025 Mid-Season Closer Rankings 1.0295 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch317 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Mears See More