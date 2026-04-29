Nick Mears News: Picks up second win
Mears (2-1) earned the win in Tuesday's 4-1 extra-inning win over the Athletics. He allowed no hits or walks while striking out two over a perfect inning.
Mears worked a scoreless ninth inning and ultimately picked up his second win of the season, aided by a Bobby Witt three-run homer in the 10th inning. The right-handed reliever has put together a strong start to 2026, logging four straight scoreless appearances and recording scoreless outings in 10 of 12 appearances. Overall, he owns a 2.45 ERA and 1.09 WHIP across 11 innings and continues to make a strong case for high-leverage opportunities out of the Royals' bullpen.
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