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Nick Mears News: Strong start to season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 7:10am

Mears allowed no hits and a walk while striking out two over a scoreless inning in Tuesday's 2-1 loss against Cleveland.

Mears delivered a clean eighth inning Tuesday, with a Chase DeLauter walk serving as the only blemish in a scoreless frame that kept the game tied heading into the ninth before a Cleveland walk-off. Coming off a 3.49 ERA and 0.97 WHIP across 56.2 regular-season innings last year with Milwaukee, Mears is off to a strong start this campaign with Kansas City, as he's yet to allow a run through five innings while already picking up a win and a hold.

Nick Mears
Kansas City Royals
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