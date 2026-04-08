Nick Mears News: Strong start to season

Mears allowed no hits and a walk while striking out two over a scoreless inning in Tuesday's 2-1 loss against Cleveland.

Mears delivered a clean eighth inning Tuesday, with a Chase DeLauter walk serving as the only blemish in a scoreless frame that kept the game tied heading into the ninth before a Cleveland walk-off. Coming off a 3.49 ERA and 0.97 WHIP across 56.2 regular-season innings last year with Milwaukee, Mears is off to a strong start this campaign with Kansas City, as he's yet to allow a run through five innings while already picking up a win and a hold.