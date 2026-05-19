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Nick Morabito News: Batting seventh in MLB debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Morabito will start in left field and bat seventh Tuesday versus the Nationals in his major-league debut.

Most of the right-handed-hitting Morabito's playing time -- at least initially -- is expected to come against lefties, and he's in there Tuesday versus southpaw Foster Griffin. The rookie was promoted earlier in the day after slashing .253/.364/.390 with four home runs and 14 stolen bases across 41 contests with Triple-A Syracuse.

Nick Morabito
New York Mets
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