Nick Morabito News: Heading to big leagues
The Mets will recall Morabito from Triple-A Syracuse prior to Tuesday's contest against the Nationals, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.
Morabito, 23, has slashed .253/.364/.390 with four home runs and 14 stolen bases across 41 contests with Syracuse this season. He can handle all three outfield spots and is expected to garner some starts against left-handed pitching.
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