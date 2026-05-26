Nick Morabito News: Optioned after hitless stint
The Mets optioned Morabito to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday.
Morabito had a rough introduction to the big leagues, going 0-for-11 with nine strikeouts. He'll return to Syracuse, where he's slashed .253/.364/.390 with four home runs and 14 stolen bases across 41 contests this season.
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