Nick Morabito News: Ticketed for Triple-A
The Mets optioned Morabito to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday.
New York thought highly enough of Morabito to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft this winter and add him to the 40-man roster, but the 22-year-old may need multiple injuries to hit the Mets outfield in order to get a look in the big leagues in 2026. Morabito will be making his Triple-A debut to begin the upcoming season after he spent the entire 2025 campaign at Double-A Binghamton, where he slashed .273/.348/.385 with six home runs and 48 stolen bases over 491 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Morabito See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Morabito See More