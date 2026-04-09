Nick Nastrini headshot

Nick Nastrini News: Cut loose by Dodgers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

The Dodgers released Nastrini on Tuesday.

Nastrini held an 8.56 ERA and 49:50 K:BB over 47.1 innings at the Triple-A level last season and this year has made only one appearance with Double-A Tulsa, walking all three batters he faced. The 26-year-old has always had control problems, but they've gotten so bad to this point that he might have the yips.

Nick Nastrini
 Free Agent
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