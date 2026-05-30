Nick Pivetta Injury: Begins throwing program Friday

Pivetta (forearm) played catch Friday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union Tribune reports.

Though Pivetta's throwing was on flat ground in the outfield at Nationals Park, it was still a significant step given that it was the first time he has played catch since landing on the injured list April 14. The veteran pitcher is expected to continue playing catch on flat ground for at least two weeks before a determination is made about his next steps. Acee reports that the Padres are being cautious with Pivetta as well as with fellow injured starter Joe Musgrove (elbow). It's quite possible that neither pitcher will be ready to return until after the All-Star break.