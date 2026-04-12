Nick Pivetta Injury: Dealing with right elbow issue

Pivetta exited Sunday's start versus Colorado in the fourth inning with right elbow stiffness.

Pivetta was cruising through three innings before he was suddenly unable to continue. The 33-year-old's injury was initially unspecified, but it is now understood to be an issue with his pitching elbow. It certainly doesn't sound like a positive outcome for Pivetta, who has now strung together 13 innings of two-run ball while striking out 20 batters in his last three outings. The Padres will likely have the right-hander undergo additional testing in the near future to determine the severity of his elbow issue.