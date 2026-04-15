Nick Pivetta Injury: Diagnosed with flexor strain
Padres manager Craig Stammen told reporters Wednesday that Pivetta was diagnosed with a right flexor strain, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Per Annie Heilbrunn of the San Diego Sports Association, Stammen believes that Pivetta is looking at "weeks, maybe months" of rehab and rest. That kind of timeline indicates that Pivetta will be out of action until the summer, potentially through the All-Star break in mid-July. Matt Waldron (lower body) is slated to take Pivetta's spot in the rotation later this week once the former is activated from the 15-day IL.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Pivetta See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week4 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 78 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Tuesday, April 78 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week11 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, March 3115 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Pivetta See More