Nick Pivetta Injury: Down with elbow inflammation
The Padres placed Pivetta on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to April 13, due to right elbow inflammation.
In a corresponding move Tuesday, the Padres recalled Alek Jacob from Triple-A El Paso. Pivetta suffered the injury in his start Sunday when he had to exit in the fourth inning due to right elbow stiffness. After additional testing, the right-hander will miss some extended time and is eligible to return at the end of April.
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