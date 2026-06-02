Nick Pivetta Injury: Shifts to 60-day IL
The Padres transferred Pivetta (forearm) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
The right-hander landed on the shelf in mid-April due to a flexor strain and isn't expected back anytime soon, so the move to the 60-day IL doesn't affect his return outlook. Pivetta recently returned to playing catch, but he still has a significant way to go in his throwing program before returning to game action.
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