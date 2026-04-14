Nick Pivetta Injury: Shut down with elbow inflammation
The Padres placed Pivetta on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to right elbow inflammation.
In a corresponding move Tuesday, the Padres recalled right-handed reliever Alek Jacob from Triple-A El Paso. Pivetta suffered the injury during his latest start against the Rockies on Sunday, when he exited in the fourth inning. Though the Padres are labeling Pivetta's injury as inflammation, he could be sent in for further tests as the team looks to establish a timeline for his return.
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