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Nick Pivetta Injury: Throwing program moved to complex in Arizona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Pivetta (forearm) has continued to play catch and build up, but his throwing program has been moved to the Padres' complex in Peoria, Arizona, MLB.com reports.

Pivetta hasn't pitched for the Padres since April 12, but it looked like he was on the way back when he was penciled in for a minor-league rehab start Aug. 4. However, the veteran hurler ended up throwing just 14 pitches for Single-A Lake Elsinore in that outing and hasn't made another game appearance since. While it's at least promising that Pivetta hasn't been shut down from throwing, the move to the team's training complex may indicate that the right-hander isn't going to resume a rehab assignment in the near future. As such, it remains up in the air whether he'll be able to pitch again for the big-league club before the end of the regular season.

Nick Pivetta
San Diego Padres
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