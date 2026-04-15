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Nick Pivetta Injury: Timeline for return uncertain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Padres manager Craig Stammen said Tuesday that Pivetta underwent an MRI on his elbow, but the Padres are still awaiting the results before a timeline for the right-hander's return is established, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Pivetta exited his most recent start Sunday against the Rockies due to an injury the Padres initially labeled as right elbow stiffness. Upon placing Pivetta on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, the team classified his injury as inflammation, but the severity of the issue won't known until the MRI results are in. Matt Waldron (lower body) is expected to be reinstated from the 15-day injured list later this week to take over Pivetta's spot in the rotation.

Nick Pivetta
San Diego Padres
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