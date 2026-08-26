Nick Pivetta Injury: Works three innings in rehab start

Pivetta (forearm) struck out four and allowed three earned runs on four hits and one walk in three innings Tuesday in a rehab start with Single-A Lake Elsinore.

After a three-week hiatus following a setback with his right forearm, Pivetta resumed his minor-league rehab assignment and made a second start with Lake Elsinore. Though his command was lacking while he allowed three extra-base hits -- including two home runs -- on the night, Pivetta was at least able to pound the strike zone (35 strikes on 47 pitches). Pivetta will need at least one more rehab start to continue building up his pitch count before the Padres consider bringing him back from the 60-day injured list and inserting him into the rotation. The veteran righty has been on the shelf since April 14.