Nick Pivetta headshot

Nick Pivetta News: Has rocky first spring start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Pivetta completed two innings in a Cactus League game against the Reds on Thursday, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one batter.

Pivetta gave up a triple in the first inning but held Cincinnati scoreless. However, he was touched up for three runs in the second frame as a result of issuing two walks and giving up two hits. Pivetta threw just 22 of 38 pitches for strikes, but a rough outing near the start of spring for a veteran pitcher shouldn't cause fantasy managers to be concerned. The right-hander is coming off arguably his best MLB campaign and is locked in near the top of San Diego's rotation for 2026.

Nick Pivetta
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
