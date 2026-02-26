Nick Pivetta News: Has rocky first spring start
Pivetta completed two innings in a Cactus League game against the Reds on Thursday, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one batter.
Pivetta gave up a triple in the first inning but held Cincinnati scoreless. However, he was touched up for three runs in the second frame as a result of issuing two walks and giving up two hits. Pivetta threw just 22 of 38 pitches for strikes, but a rough outing near the start of spring for a veteran pitcher shouldn't cause fantasy managers to be concerned. The right-hander is coming off arguably his best MLB campaign and is locked in near the top of San Diego's rotation for 2026.
