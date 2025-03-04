Nick Pivetta News: Impressive in spring debut

Pivetta tossed 2.2 scoreless innings in a Cactus League contest against San Francisco on Tuesday, issuing one walk and striking out four batters.

Pivetta took the mound in a Padres uniform for the first time after signing with the team in mid-February. The veteran righty looked great in his 2.2 frames, holding the Giants without a hit and punching out four batters while throwing 47 pitches and topping out at 94.6 mph on the radar gun. Pivetta is a big addition to San Diego's rotation, and he's penciled in as the team's fourth starter as the regular-season approaches.